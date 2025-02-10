Top Stories

UK’s largest pension fund takes 10% stake in IFM (16.7% Naturgy)

TOPICS:
naturgy fachada copia

Posted By: The Corner 10th February 2025

Banc Sabadell | Nest (National Employment Savings Trust), the UK’s largest pension fund, has become a 10% shareholder in Industry Super Holdings, the holding company of Australian fund IFM (16.7% NTGY) with which it expects to invest close to £5bn (>€6bn) by 2030, according to press reports.

Both expect to capitalise on significant investments in the UK private market and unlock new investments around the world.

Assessment: Positive news with limited impact, as it would strengthen the financial muscle of IFM, which continues to increase its weight in NTGY (16.7%), at a time when other major shareholders, CVC (20.7%) and BlackRock -GIP- (20.96%), could be willing to reopen talks with TAQA.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.