UK’s largest pension fund takes 10% stake in IFM (16.7% Naturgy)

Banc Sabadell | Nest (National Employment Savings Trust), the UK’s largest pension fund, has become a 10% shareholder in Industry Super Holdings, the holding company of Australian fund IFM (16.7% NTGY) with which it expects to invest close to £5bn (>€6bn) by 2030, according to press reports.

Both expect to capitalise on significant investments in the UK private market and unlock new investments around the world.

Assessment: Positive news with limited impact, as it would strengthen the financial muscle of IFM, which continues to increase its weight in NTGY (16.7%), at a time when other major shareholders, CVC (20.7%) and BlackRock -GIP- (20.96%), could be willing to reopen talks with TAQA.