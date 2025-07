Singular Bank | According to the BEA, in the final reading, GDP fell by 0.13% in quarterly terms in 1Q25 (against an increase of 0.61% in 1Q24). At the same time, in year-on-year terms, production growth stood at 1.99% (versus 2.53% in the last quarter of 2024) and in annualised terms contracted by 0.5% (against plus 2.4% in the previous quarter).