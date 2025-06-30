UN Summit in Seville to Revitalize Development Aid, Which Fell 10% in 2024

The Andalusian city of Seville is hosting the 4th International United Nations Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4) from this Monday until July 3. This high-level gathering aims to rekindle global commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as the 2030 Agenda approaches its conclusion.

The summit, the first of its kind held on European soil, was inaugurated at the Exhibition and Congress Palace with an event presided over by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, President Pedro Sánchez, and King Felipe VI. The evening before, the King and Queen hosted a gala dinner at the Real Alcázar for the main attending leaders, showcasing cultural diplomacy that Seville hadn’t seen since Expo ’92.

The event brings together over 12,000 attendees, including about 70 world leaders (20 of whom are heads of state or government), and delegations from 193 UN member countries, with the sole exception of the United States, which has chosen not to participate in the conference. The U.S. absence, officially communicated a week ago, stems from its disagreement with several key points in the final document, known as the “Seville Commitment.” Among the issues Washington rejects are sections on gender, debt management, international trade, and technology transfer.

The conference comes after a wave of cuts in international cooperation. In addition to the U.S., countries like Germany, Belgium, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Switzerland have announced significant reductions in their development aid budgets. However, the United States’ case is particularly symbolic. For decades, Washington has been the largest donor of international assistance. According to the OECD, in 2024, the U.S. allocated $60.9 billion to development aid, a 4.4% decrease from the previous year, though it still represents 47% of the total global humanitarian resources. The current shift under the Trump administration has been drastic: 83% of USAID programs have been canceled, and its dismantling has begun. It’s not just the U.S. In total, official development aid globally fell by 9.6% in 2024, settling at $212 billion.