Preliminary CPI in Spain rises 2.2% year-on-year in June, two tenths more than in May

CdM | The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by two tenths of a percentage point year-on-year in June to 2.2%, due to higher fuel and food prices, according to data released on Friday by the National Statistics Institute (INE), reports Europa Press.

With the upturn in the year-on-year CPI in the sixth month of the year, inflation is rising again after three consecutive months of declines in its year-on-year rate.

The agency explained that the rise in the CPI to 2.2% is due to higher fuel prices, compared to the decline in prices experienced in June 2024, and, to a lesser extent, to the rise in the price of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which was higher than that recorded a year earlier.

The INE includes in its preliminary CPI data an estimate of core inflation (excluding unprocessed food and energy products), which remained unchanged at 2.2% in June, matching the overall index figure.

In monthly terms (June over May), the CPI rose by 0.6%, five tenths higher than in May, marking nine consecutive months of monthly increases.

For its part, the harmonised CPI (HICP) rose by two tenths in June to 2.2% year-on-year and recorded a monthly increase of 0.6%. Core HICP inflation is estimated at 2.2% for June, according to Statistics.

The INE will publish the final CPI data for June on 15 July.