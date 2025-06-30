Top Stories

Preliminary CPI in Spain rises 2.2% year-on-year in June, two tenths more than in May

TOPICS:
inflacion precios supermercad

Posted By: The Corner 30th June 2025

CdM | The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by two tenths of a percentage point year-on-year in June to 2.2%, due to higher fuel and food prices, according to data released on Friday by the National Statistics Institute (INE), reports Europa Press.

With the upturn in the year-on-year CPI in the sixth month of the year, inflation is rising again after three consecutive months of declines in its year-on-year rate.

The agency explained that the rise in the CPI to 2.2% is due to higher fuel prices, compared to the decline in prices experienced in June 2024, and, to a lesser extent, to the rise in the price of food and non-alcoholic beverages, which was higher than that recorded a year earlier.

The INE includes in its preliminary CPI data an estimate of core inflation (excluding unprocessed food and energy products), which remained unchanged at 2.2% in June, matching the overall index figure.

In monthly terms (June over May), the CPI rose by 0.6%, five tenths higher than in May, marking nine consecutive months of monthly increases.

For its part, the harmonised CPI (HICP) rose by two tenths in June to 2.2% year-on-year and recorded a monthly increase of 0.6%. Core HICP inflation is estimated at 2.2% for June, according to Statistics.

The INE will publish the final CPI data for June on 15 July.

17512725388787781037959423290478

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.