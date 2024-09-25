US plans ban on Chinese vehicles over fears of sabotage and potential national security risks

BancaMarch: The US plans to put a ban on Chinese vehicles over fears of sabotage and potential national security risks. The US Department of Commerce has proposed a veto on all internet-connected vehicles with software or hardware from China. The move is justified by growing concerns that cars could be remotely manipulated or collect information on drivers and US infrastructure.

As the national security advisor noted: with millions of vehicles over a 10- to 15-year lifespan, the risk of sabotage “increases dramatically”. This plan is the result of an investigation that began in February to determine the potential risks of Chinese cars in circulation and represents an additional step in the intervention process, which has already imposed tariffs of up to 100% on this type of product this year.