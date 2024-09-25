Talgo and Pesa group, Poland’s largest train manufacturer, sign strategic collaboration agreement

Link Securities | Talgo (TLGO) has taken advantage of the Innotrans trade fair in Berlin (Germany) to seal a strategic agreement with the Pesa group, Poland’s largest train manufacturer, according to Expansión newspaper.

In the memorandum of understanding signed yesterday, both companies have agreed to carry out exploratory work to prepare future agreements along three main business lines: i) the tender process for the purchase of very high-speed rolling stock for Poland to be launched in 2025, ii) other future high-speed projects, yet to be defined, and iii) collaboration for additional new opportunities.