ACS to participate in Chile’s National Data Centre Plan after acquisition of Fleischmann

Norbolsa | ACS has acquired Chilean company Fleischmann, which specialises in engineering and air conditioning and has extensive experience in data centres. The operation strengthens its position to participate in Chile’s National Data Centre Plan, with a planned investment of $2.5 billion over five years.

The Group has not disclosed the amount of the transaction, but has emphasised that the completion of the purchase is subject to obtaining the relevant regulatory approvals. Fleischmann has more than 80 years of experience and 1,200 employees.