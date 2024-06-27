Consumer confidence slows down in US

The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index declined in June, although somewhat less than expected: specifically, this indicator stood at 100.4 from 101.3 previously and slightly above the 100 expected. This lower confidence was mainly explained by the decline in the expectations component (73 versus 74.9 previously), as the reading of the current situation improved (141.5 versus 140.8 previously).

Still in the US, the S&P Case-Shiller index of house prices in the country’s 20 main cities rose +0.4% month-on-month in April, bringing the year-on-year growth rate to +6.3%.