Top Stories

Consumer confidence slows down in US

TOPICS:
eeuu inflacion precios

Posted By: The Corner 27th June 2024

The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index declined in June, although somewhat less than expected: specifically, this indicator stood at 100.4 from 101.3 previously and slightly above the 100 expected. This lower confidence was mainly explained by the decline in the expectations component (73 versus 74.9 previously), as the reading of the current situation improved (141.5 versus 140.8 previously).

Still in the US, the S&P Case-Shiller index of house prices in the country’s 20 main cities rose +0.4% month-on-month in April, bringing the year-on-year growth rate to +6.3%.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.