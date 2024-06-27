Naturgy starts up third biomethane plant in Spain and raises production capacity to 29 GWh

Alphavalue/DIVACONS | The company announced the start-up of its third biomethane plant in Spain, which will increase its renewable gas production capacity to 29 GWh per year, an amount equivalent to the gas consumption of about 6,000 homes, according to a statement yesterday.

On the other hand, Ángel Simón, CEO of Criteria Caixa, said that “one of the first initiatives, if not the first” of Criteria’s Strategic Plan is to consolidate Naturgy’s value creation plan. He also mentioned that they will open “new avenues” to agree this plan with the energy company’s current shareholders or with new investors.

During his speech at the Mediterranean Economic and Social Forum, he stressed that establishing this value plan is “the first and essential” for the company chaired by Francisco Reynés, underlining the importance of the energy sector in Criteria’s strategy until 2030. The shares fell by a timid -0.39% yesterday.