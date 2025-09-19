CAF to carry out refurbishment and maintenance of units on Cairo Metro for total €450 million

Link Securities | The company has signed three agreements with the National Authority for Tunnels (NAT), the state-owned company responsible for developing the metro network in Egypt, to carry out the comprehensive modernisation of 39 units on Line 2 and the maintenance of units on Lines 1 and 2 of the Cairo Metro. The volume of the operation exceeds €450 million and strengthens CAF’s presence in Egypt with new projects, while consolidating its strategic relationship with NAT and the Egyptian Ministry of Transport.

The contracts will be financed by the Fund for the Internationalisation of Companies (FIEM), managed by the Spanish Secretary of State for Trade. This instrument promotes public financing of flagship projects developed by Spanish companies in international markets, supporting the projection of cutting-edge technology and services.