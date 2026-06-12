Company formations fall 2% and dissolutions rise 24.9%

Reported by Consejeros Editorial Team

The number of commercial companies formed in Spain fell by 2% in April compared with the same month in 2025, whilst the number of companies dissolved rose by 24.9% year-on-year, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

In April, 11,558 commercial companies were formed, 2% fewer than in the same month of 2025. The subscribed capital for their incorporation recorded an annual increase of 20.2% and the average subscribed capital (€44,399) rose by 22.7%.

Commercial companies established by main activity. April 2026

Percentage

Meanwhile, 2,666 companies increased their capital, 9.3% more than in April 2025. The subscribed capital in these capital increases rose by 71.4%.

The number of commercial companies dissolved increased by 24.9% year-on-year. 78% of these did so voluntarily.

Commercial companies dissolved by main activity. April 2026

Percentage

18.9% of those dissolved were retail businesses

19.3% of the commercial companies established in April were real estate, finance and insurance firms and 16.1% were in construction. As for dissolved companies, 18.9% were in the retail sector, and 16.3% in industry and energy.

The category with the highest subscribed capital among newly formed commercial companies, by economic activity, was property, finance and insurance, with €284.40 million. Meanwhile, administrative and support services had the lowest capital, at €7.13 million.

By autonomous community

La Rioja (41.9%), the Principality of Asturias (39.6%) and the Region of Murcia (23.3%) recorded the largest annual increases in the number of commercial companies established in April.

Meanwhile,the Canary Islands (down by 9.4%), the Community of Madrid (by 8.9%) and the Basque Country (by 8.4%), recorded the sharpest declines.