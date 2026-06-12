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Company formations fall 2% and dissolutions rise 24.9%

TOPICS:
empresas cierre disolucion

Posted By: The Corner 12th June 2026

Reported by Consejeros Editorial Team

The number of commercial companies formed in Spain fell by 2% in April compared with the same month in 2025, whilst the number of companies dissolved rose by 24.9% year-on-year, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

In April, 11,558 commercial companies were formed, 2% fewer than in the same month of 2025. The subscribed capital for their incorporation recorded an annual increase of 20.2% and the average subscribed capital (€44,399) rose by 22.7%.

Commercial companies established by main activity. April 2026

Percentage

sociedades creadas

Meanwhile, 2,666 companies increased their capital, 9.3% more than in April 2025. The subscribed capital in these capital increases rose by 71.4%.

The number of commercial companies dissolved increased by 24.9% year-on-year. 78% of these did so voluntarily.

Commercial companies dissolved by main activity. April 2026

Percentage

sociedades disueltas

18.9% of those dissolved were retail businesses

19.3% of the commercial companies established in April were real estate, finance and insurance firms and 16.1% were in construction. As for dissolved companies, 18.9% were in the retail sector, and 16.3% in industry and energy.

The category with the highest subscribed capital among newly formed commercial companies, by economic activity, was property, finance and insurance, with €284.40 million. Meanwhile, administrative and support services had the lowest capital, at €7.13 million.

By autonomous community

La Rioja (41.9%), the Principality of Asturias (39.6%) and the Region of Murcia (23.3%) recorded the largest annual increases in the number of commercial companies established in April.

Meanwhile,the Canary Islands (down by 9.4%), the Community of Madrid (by 8.9%) and the Basque Country (by 8.4%), recorded the sharpest declines.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.