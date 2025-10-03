Top Stories

Endesa sells 49.99% of EGPE Solar 2 to Masdar

TOPICS:
Endesa nocturnal

Posted By: The Corner 3rd October 2025

Link Securities | Endesa has closed a deal with Masdar, a leading clean energy company in the United Arab Emirates, to sell a minority stake equivalent to 49.99% of the share capital of EGPE Solar 2, a wholly-owned entity that brings together four of Endesa’s photovoltaic assets in operation in Spain, with a total installed capacity of around 446 MW.

Under the agreement signed on 24 March 2025, Masdar has paid €184 million for the acquisition of this stake, subject to the usual adjustments in this type of transaction. The enterprise value of 100% of EGPE Solar 2 recognised in the agreement is equal to €368 million. This transaction is in addition to the collaboration agreement that the Enel Group (ENEL-IT) and Masdar signed in December 2024, which referred to a portfolio of 2 GW of other solar assets already in operation in Spain. The sale is part of Endesa’s ‘Partnership’ business model, included in its 2025-2027 Strategic Plan, which seeks to maintain control of strategic assets while maximising productivity and return on invested capital.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.