Top Stories

One week before deadline for accepting offer, BBVA secures 10% of Sabadell’s capital

TOPICS:
bbvasabadell

Posted By: The Corner 3rd October 2025

Link Securities | Preliminary figures on the percentage of Sabadell shareholders accepting BBVA’s takeover bid suggest that the Basque bank has secured 10% of the Catalan bank’s capital, according to today’s edition of Expansión newspaper. With one week to go before the offer acceptance deadline, BBVA has secured 3.86% from Mexican investor David Martínez and around 30% from index funds, which account for 20% of Sabadell’s capital, and 1% from minority shareholders, who hold 1% of the capital.

On the other hand, the same newspaper notes that the US asset manager BlackRock has increased its stake in SAB’s capital to 7.23%, the highest level ever reached, from the previous 7.157%. At current market prices, the asset manager’s shareholding is valued at €1.191 billion.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.