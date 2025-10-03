One week before deadline for accepting offer, BBVA secures 10% of Sabadell’s capital

Link Securities | Preliminary figures on the percentage of Sabadell shareholders accepting BBVA’s takeover bid suggest that the Basque bank has secured 10% of the Catalan bank’s capital, according to today’s edition of Expansión newspaper. With one week to go before the offer acceptance deadline, BBVA has secured 3.86% from Mexican investor David Martínez and around 30% from index funds, which account for 20% of Sabadell’s capital, and 1% from minority shareholders, who hold 1% of the capital.

On the other hand, the same newspaper notes that the US asset manager BlackRock has increased its stake in SAB’s capital to 7.23%, the highest level ever reached, from the previous 7.157%. At current market prices, the asset manager’s shareholding is valued at €1.191 billion.