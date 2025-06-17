Spain, In the Hands of an Unscrupulous Leader

The parties supporting Sánchez, who is currently surrounded by corruption allegations, want him to remain in power so they can continue to blackmail him. They’ve made this clear in recent days.

The Catalan independentist parties, Junts and ERC, hope that the Constitutional Court—colonized by the PSOE, like all state institutions—will rule the amnesty constitutional, arguing it’s not explicitly prohibited by the Constitution. They also expect Sánchez to fulfill his commitment—the one that allows him to govern despite losing the elections—by establishing a quota system for Catalonia similar to the one enjoyed by the Basque Country.

The Basque nationalist and independentist parties, PNV and Bildu, want to maintain their privileges and secure new transfers of power. And the far-left parties—communists, etc.—know they won’t get another chance like this. They aim to “continue governing for the people” and remain ministers, secretaries of state, etc. So, they only demand a “reset” of the legislature from Sánchez and a return to “social measures”: that landlords cannot evict tenants, that they must pay for utilities (electricity, water, etc.), and that the minimum wage continues to rise, along with reduced working hours… all while Spanish productivity plummets and unemployment figures are manipulated in statistics to make Spain appear to be something it is not.

So, Sánchez has transitioned from “enamored husband”—when it was revealed last year that a judge was investigating his wife for corruption and influence peddling—and “concerned brother”—another judge is investigating his brother for the same—to “captain at the helm of the ship in the storm.” In Sánchez’s view, his “progressive” government now only needs to weather a “simple storm”—even as the Civil Guard has certified that a criminal organization has colonized the PSOE and the state. Thus, the agony will be long, and Sánchez, after destroying everything, will end badly.