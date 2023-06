Link Securities| Alstom, Siemens and CAF (CAF) are preparing to bid for the extension of the Spanish high-speed train (AVE) network, according to Expansión newspaper.

The newspaper points out that on this occasion it will be key to have trains with variable gauge (they will have to be able to run on UIC and Iberian track) to reach, for example, from Madrid to the main destinations in Galicia and Asturias.