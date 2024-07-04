Banco Sabadell restructures TSB’s costs in midst of BBVA’s takeover bid, branch closures and lay-offs to come

Alphavalue / Divacons | The Catalan financial institution is restructuring TSB’s costs in the midst of BBVA’s takeover bid. The bank began adjustments in the subsidiary in 4Q23 and now plans to close 36 branches and lay off 250 employees.

The takeover bid will not force Sabadell to stop restructuring costs. Sabadell’s management team expects TSB to start to “give joy” from 2025. González- Bueno predicts a “transitional” 2024 for TSB, but is confident that from the following year it will strengthen the group’s profitability.