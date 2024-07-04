CAF wins €50-million contract to supply trams to Omaha Streetcar Authority

Link Securities | Omaha Streetcar Authority, the inter-local agency created between the city of Omaha (Nebraska, United States) and Omaha Metro for the development of the city’s new tramway network project, has chosen Construcción y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) as the company to supply the units that will serve the aforementioned line, according to the digital portal Bolsamania.com.

CAF will initially supply six trams with their corresponding parts and special tools, with the agreement providing for the option to increase this number to 29 additional units in the future.

The volume of the basic contract is approximately €50 million. These are 3-module trams of the Urbos platform, 100% low-floor, equipped to run both using catenary and OESS (On Board Energy Storage Systems) technology on those sections of the line without catenary. CAF has highlighted that these are the first trams with the OESS system to be manufactured for the United States.