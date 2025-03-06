CAF selected as ‘preferred bidder’ for €1,695-million renewal of train fleet in Belgium

Bankinter | The company announced yesterday that it has been selected as the preferred bidder for the contract to supply a new train fleet for the Belgian operator NMBS/SNCB (Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer Belges). The operator has approved the purchasing process with the selected company, pending the finalisation of the award. If the agreement is finally reached, it would involve an initial commitment of around €1,695 million (54,000 seats, expandable to 170,000 seats). The framework agreement would last 12 years.

Analysis team opinion: Good news. If the signing of the framework agreement is confirmed, it would involve a high initial amount (which can also be increased): 11.5% of the Order Book, which had already reached an all-time high at the end of 2024, and 36% of the total order intake for 2024. In addition, it could be expanded from 54,000 seats to 170,000 seats.