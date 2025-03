Link Securities | The holding company IAG (IAG) fears that the trade war unleashed by US President Donald Trump since his arrival at the White House will affect its business with higher prices and less appetite for flying in general and, in particular, on routes to the United States, one of its main markets, according to Expansión.

Last year, 17% of IAG’s income, or €5.406 billion, depended on the United States, compared to €5.562 billion in Spain and €11.291 billion in the United Kingdom.