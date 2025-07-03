Council of Ministers approves additional €351-million investment in Aena’s current five-year investment plan

Link Securities | The Council of Ministers has approved an additional investment to those planned in Aena’s (AENA) current five-year investment plan (known as DORA II, Airport Regulation Document 2022-2026) worth €351 million.

These are investments that could not be foreseen before the approval of this Dora II and which bring forward necessary actions that would, in any case, be carried out in the next Dora III period (from 2027 to 2031).

Specifically, these are investments to adapt infrastructure to new regulatory requirements, to increase security and cybersecurity and provide more robust facilities, generate efficiencies, as well as to improve the passenger experience and reduce the operational impact of works in the terminals.

These investments are considered necessary and beneficial for the Spanish airport system as a whole and will enable progress to be made on key projects at airports such as Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández, Valencia, Bilbao, César Manrique-Lanzarote, Ibiza, Málaga-Costa del Sol, Menorca, Tenerife North-Ciudad de La Laguna and Tenerife South. One of the main items (€84 million) will be allocated to the current refurbishment of the terminal area at Palma de Mallorca Airport, in order to shorten the execution time.