Criteria becomes Telefónica’s largest shareholder with 5% of share capital

CriteriaCaixa has become Telefónica’s largest shareholder, with exactly 5.007% of the capital, up from 2.69% at the end of March. This stake, increased by 2.31% through market purchases and financial instruments and with a market value of €527 million – at Monday’s price (€3.97) – puts the industrial group one at hundredth more than Saudi Telecom (4.99%). BBVA holds 4.86% of the teleco’s shares, compared with 4.5% for BlackRock and 3.04% for Sepi.

The weight of Criteraia, the investment group that manages the assets of the “la Caixa” Foundation, would be much greater if it were to add CaixaBank’s stake in Telefónica, currently 2.51%. In this case, the sum of the sister companies Criteria and CaixaBank would reach 7.51%.

