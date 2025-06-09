Top Stories

Electricity system costs increase by 59.4% in May due to security measures taken by Redeia

Posted By: The Corner 9th June 2025

Alphavalue/DIVACONS | Electricity system costs increased by 59.4% in May compared to April due to measures taken by Red Eléctrica de España (Redeia) (REE) to reinforce security of supply following the 28 April blackout caused by the collapse of the peninsular system, according to data from Grupo ASE.

The consultancy’s analysts point out that Red Eléctrica has been operating “with extreme caution” since the incident, resorting to fossil synchronous technologies such as combined gas cycles to stabilise the grid.

