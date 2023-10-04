Eurozone: headlong into stagflation

Javier Arce | Central banks have gone from sustaining aggregate demand by all means (huge injections of liquidity, even at negative rates) to strangling it, to suffocating it by raising interest rates and draining funds which, also at any price, are now seeking to reduce inflation.

So Europe is already suffering from textbook stagflation: it has been flirting for months with recession while inflation, which was supposed to be transitory, has become “sticky” (and wage rises such as those in Germany, above 6%, bear witness to this).

In Europe, growth has already been stifled but inflation has not yet been brought down. So it is worth remembering now what the textbook says: all money injected into an economy inexorably turns into growth… or inflation.

The money injected over the years, indeed since the 2007 crisis, is still there. The draining process has only just begun. And growth has already stopped… if the standstill is prolonged, are we not forcing it all into inflation?

The minutes of the July meeting of the ECB Governing Council state that several members “expressed concern about the risk of stagflation”. The truth is that the eurozone is stagnating. It was stagnant already between October last year and March this year. In the second quarter of this year 2023 it managed to grow – 0.3% quarter-on-quarter – but everything seems to indicate – PMIs, Sentix, ZWE… – that in the third quarter it has stopped again. The rapid rise in interest rates that the ECB began on 21 July 2022, which in nine steps has taken them from negative territory to 4.25%, has stifled growth.

The European locomotive, Germany – with world trade not helping, and not growing at 2% – is in recession. France has registered 0.1 in the last quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of this year while Italy registered -0.4% in Q2 this year… Growth in the eurozone has certainly slowed. But inflation, having halved from its peak, is still above 5%.

Bringing inflation down without moderating the pace of growth seems mission impossible. But the US had inflation of 3.2% this summer (up from 9% a year earlier) with growth of 0.5% in the second quarter (2.4% annualised). An even balance sheet, very different from that of the euro area today.

BEHIND THE CURVE

In an exercise in realism, the minutes of the European Central Bank reveal that its Governing Council does not expect inflation to be controlled at around 2% until 2025. If it is right, it will have taken three years to achieve this, because the hikes did not begin until the summer of 2022, many months after inflation – “transitory”, I am sure you remember – had shown its credentials. In fact, at the beginning of 2022 Lagarde – still committed to strengthening demand and growth – ruled out rate hikes for the year, although in February, even before the invasion of Ukraine, Spain was already recording inflation of 6%. Then, of course, came the rush.

Between Trichet raising rates at the wrong time and Lagarde not raising them when it was due, the Governing Council of the European Central Bank has already made some serious mistakes in its less than 25-year history. It is relatively easy to assemble a data salad to justify almost anything, but the fact remains that the ECB has been way behind the curve in this price crisis and it remains to be seen that with a half-assembled eurozone – without a risk-free asset, without clear resolution rules and a common deposit guarantee fund? with the risk of fragmentation always on the horizon – the pain that the eurozone will have to suffer in order to curb inflation will not be greater than what the ECB Governing Council is now predicting. A council that – it is only fair to insist – must work on an experiment that the political powers that be insist on keeping half-finished.

3.6 TRILLION IN EXCESS LIQUIDITY

Against this backdrop, the European Commission has just lowered its growth forecast for the eurozone from 1.1 to 0.8% in 2023. Growth achieved with consumption almost frozen, like exports, and based on public spending and investment. Faced with the worsening outlook, analysts at JP Morgan on 4 September reflected the general sentiment when they noted that “Eurozone data in August pointed to a complicated combination of persistent inflation and weakening activity…. Investors now expect the ECB to cut rates in the first half of next year, but we see a risk that these hopes will be dashed in the absence of a substantial deceleration in underlying price pressures”.

With the added problem that these “underlying price pressures” now derive, as explained by Isabel Schnabel – member of the ECB Governing Council – from domestic factors, such as wage increases above 6% in Germany (when the eurozone has an all-time low in unemployment, at around 6%, which has allowed a wage increase of over 4% in the area…).

On 29 August, Morgan Stanley analysts noted that “Yesterday’s money supply release (M3: money in effect + demand deposits + savings deposits + time deposits) showed a -0.4% year-over-year decline in July, in line with the lowest level seen since the financial crisis, and the second time in history it has gone into negative territory year-over-year…”

And the rise in interest rates has also pushed down the demand for and granting of credit in the eurozone, which sees credit to the private sector growing at just over 1% (when in September 2022 it was still growing at 6% and was growing at 3% in 2018-19, before the pandemic) and is already showing contraction in the peripheral countries (-2.4% in Spain, -2.2% in Italy).

So very complicated months lie ahead for the European economy, which, at Germany’s urging, is seeking to regain fiscal discipline in 2024 and begin to align fiscal policies with monetary policy, after many months of playing against the tide.

In this context of stagnation with inflation, it seems complicated to speed up the essential liquidity drain – it is estimated that excess liquidity is already “only” 3 trillion – which the ECB has already begun to implement, basically by forcing the repayment of TLTRO programmes. The reduction of the balance sheet, which now exceeds 1.6 trillion euros, has taken the ECB’s balance sheet from 58% to 52% of GDP and will continue in the coming months, supported mainly by the maturities of the ECB’s cheap financing programmes together with a reduction of the APP of 27 billion per month on average. Here the ECB is ahead of the Fed, which would have reduced its balance sheet by $1 trillion if the reversal forced by the collapse of the SVB had not reduced the drain to $850 billion.

La economía Europea se ha parado pero la inflación sigue por encima del 5%., Y cercenado el crecimiento toda la liquidez inyectada en estos años se convertirá… en inflación

Sin solución de continuidad, los bancos centrales han pasado de sostener la demanda agregada por todos los medios (inyecciones ingentes de liquidez, a tipos incluso negativos) a estrangularla, a sofocarla con unas subidas de tipos en flecha y un drenaje de fondos que, también a cualquier precio, buscan ahora reducir la inflación.

Así que Europa sufre ya una estanflación de libro: Coquetea desde hace meses con la recesión mientras una inflación que iba a ser transitoria se ha convertido en “pegajosa” (y subidas salariales como las de Alemania, superiores al 6%, lo atestiguan).

En Europa se ha ahogado ya el crecimiento sin lograr abatir todavía la inflación. Convendría entonces recordar ahora lo que dice el manual: todo dinero que se inyecta en una economía se convierte, inexorablemente, en crecimiento… o en inflación.

El dinero inyectado durante años, en realidad desde la crisis del 2007, sigue ahí. El proceso de drenaje apenas ha comenzado. Y el crecimiento ya se ha parado… si se prolonga el parón ¿no estaremos forzando que se convierta todo en inflación?

Dicen las actas de la reunión de julio del Consejo de Gobierno del BCE que varios miembros “mostraron su preocupación por el riesgo de estanflación”. Lo cierto y verdad es que la eurozona está estancada. Estuvo estancada ya entre octubre del año pasado y marzo de este año. En el segundo trimestre de este 2023 logró crecer -un 0,3% inter trimestral- pero todo parece indicar – PMIs, Sentix, ZWE…- que en el tercer trimestre se ha vuelto a parar. La rápida subida de los tipos de interés que el BCE comenzó el 21 de julio de 2022, y que en nueve impulsos los ha llevado del terreno negativo hasta el 4,25%, ha sofocado el crecimiento.

La locomotora europea, Alemania –con un comercio mundial que no ayuda, y no llega a crecer al 2%- está en recesión. Francia tiene registros del 0,1 en el último trimestre del 2022 y el primero de este mientras Italia registraba un -0,4% en el 2T de este año… El crecimiento en la eurozona, sin duda, se ha frenado. Pero la inflación, habiéndose reducido a la mitad desde su máximo, sigue por encima del 5%.

Doblegar la inflación sin moderar el ritmo de crecimiento parece misión imposible. Pero EEUU tenía este verano una inflación del 3,2% (cuando era del 9% un año antes) con un crecimiento del 0,5% en el segundo trimestre (el 2,4% anualizado). Un balance equiponderado, muy distinto del que arroja hoy la eurozona.

por detrás de la curva

En un ejercicio de realismo, las actas del Banco Central Europeo revelan que su Consejo de Gobierno no espera tener la inflación controlada en el entorno del 2% hasta 2025. De acertar, habrá tardado tres años en lograrlo, porque las subidas no comenzaron hasta el verano de 2022, muchos meses después de que la inflación –“transitoria”, seguro que lo recuerdan- hubiera mostrado sus credenciales. De hecho, a comienzos de 2022 Lagarde –empeñada todavía en fortalecer la demanda y el crecimiento- descartaba subidas de tipos en el año, aunque en febrero, ya antes de la invasión de Ucrania, España registraba ya una inflación del 6%. Luego, claro, vinieron las prisas.

Entre Trichet subiendo tipos a destiempo y Lagarde no subiéndolos cuando tocaba, el Consejo de Gobierno del Banco Central Europeo lleva ya algunos errores graves en sus menos de 25 años de historia. Es relativamente sencillo montar una ensalada de datos que justifique casi cualquier cosa, pero el hecho cierto es que el BCE ha ido muy por detrás de la curva en esta crisis de precios y está por ver que con una eurozona a medio montar –sin un activo libre de riesgo, sin unas reglas de resolución claras y un fondo de garantía de depósitos común… con el riesgo de fragmentación siempre en el horizonte- el dolor que haya de sufrir la eurozona para doblegar la inflación no vaya a ser mayor del que ahora nos vaticina el Consejo de Gobierno del BCE. Un consejo que –justo es insistir- debe trabajar en un experimento que el poder político se empeña en mantener a medio hacer.

3,6 billones de exceso de liquidez

En esta coyuntura, la Comisión Europea acaba de reducir su previsión de crecimiento para la eurozona del 1,1 al 0,8% en este 2023. Un crecimiento logrado con un consumo casi congelado, como las exportaciones, y basado en el gasto público y la inversión. Ante el empeoramiento de las perspectivas, los analistas de JP Morgan recogían el pasado 4 de septiembre el sentir general al apuntar que “Los datos de la eurozona en agosto apuntaban a una combinación complicada de inflación persistente y debilitamiento de la actividad… Actualmente, los inversores esperan que el BCE recorte los tipos en el primer semestre del próximo año, pero vemos el riesgo de que esas esperanzas se vean frustradas si no se produce una desaceleración sustancial de las presiones sobre los precios subyacentes”.

Con el problema añadido de que esas “presiones sobre los precios subyacentes” derivan ahora, como ha explicado Isabel Schnabel –miembro del Consejo de Gobierno del BCE- de factores domésticos, como las subidas salariales superiores al 6% en Alemania (cuando la eurozona tiene un mínimo histórico de paro, frisando el 6%, que ha permitido una subida salarial superior al 4% en el área…).

El 29 de agosto, los analistas de Morgan Stanley señalaban que “Ayer la publicación de la oferta monetaria (M3: dinero en efecto + depósitos a la vista + depósitos de ahorro + depósitos a plazo) mostró un descenso del -0.4% año contra año en julio, en línea con el nivel más bajo que se ha visto desde la crisis financiera, y la segunda vez en la historia que se ha ido a terreno negativo año contra año…”

Y la subida en flecha de los tipos de interés ha llevado también a mínimos la demanda y concesión de créditos en la eurozona, que ve como el crédito al sector privado crece a poco más del 1% (cuando en septiembre el 2022 aún crecía al 6% y crecía al 3% en 2018-19, antes de la pandemia) y muestra contracción ya en los países periféricos (-2,4% en España, -2,2% en Italia).

De modo que se vislumbran meses muy complicados para la economía europea, que a instancias de Alemania busca recuperar en 2024 la disciplina fiscal y comenzar a alinear las políticas fiscales con la monetaria, después de muchos meses de jugar a la contra.

En ese contexto de estancamiento con inflación se antoja complicado acelerar en el imprescindible drenaje de liquidez –se calcula que el exceso de liquidez es ya de “solo” 3 billones- que ya ha comenzado a ejecutar el BCE, fundamentalmente a base de forzar la devolución de los programas TLTRO. La reducción del balance, que supera ya los 1,6 billones de euros, ha llevado el del BCE del 58 al 52% del PIB y seguirá en los próximos meses, apoyado principalmente en los vencimientos de los programas de financiación barata del BCE junto con una reducción del APP de 27.000 millones al mes en promedio. En este apartado el BCE sí va por delante de la FED, que habría reducido en 1 billón de dólares su balance si la marcha atrás forzada por la quiebra del SVB no hubiera rebajado el drenaje a 850.000 millones.