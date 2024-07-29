Iberdrola in advanced negotiations with data centre developers for creation of joint ventures

Alphavalue/DIVACONS | As part of its 1H24 results presentation, Iberdrola (IBE) announced that it is in advanced negotiations with data centre developers for the creation of joint ventures. Although we do not know the specific details of these negotiations, it is clear that the group is looking to capture a stake in this fast-growing sector.

Connecting data centres to the grid represents a real challenge for operators and can be problematic in terms of infrastructure integration.

However, we believe that the emergence of ‘private grids’, as some technology giants are attempting for Ireland, could be the solution.

We see this as a business opportunity for developers and network operators. Essentially, this would involve connecting data centres with wind or solar farms, as well as batteries, to ensure a continuous supply of power to data centres.

Iberdrola: Reduce, Target Price €12.2/share.