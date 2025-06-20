Top Stories

If Banco Sabadell sells TSB for around €2 billion, BBVA could cut takeover bid by up to 15%

TOPICS:
bbvasabadell

Posted By: The Corner 20th June 2025

Link Securities | BBVA could reduce its takeover bid for Banco Sabadell by up to 15% (between €1.6 billion and €2.3 billion, according to sources consulted) if the Catalan bank sells TSB for around €2 billion, according to today’s edition of the newspaper Expansión. The newspaper notes that the market believes that the sale of TSB is Sabadell’s last chance to halt the takeover bid, as it is taken for granted that the bank would use the capital raised to increase its dividend. Sabadell would also lose scale and reduce its revenue diversification if it goes ahead with the sale.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.