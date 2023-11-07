Top Stories

Norges Bank increases stake in Unicaja to 7.47%

7th November 2023

Norges Bank has increased its stake in Unicaja’s capital to 7.47%. This was communicated this Monday to the Spanish Securities and Exchange Commission (CNMV) after increasing by more than two points from the 5.4% it previously held.

Of this percentage, 4.261 points are held directly, while 3.21 are structured through financial derivatives. According to the same information, Norges now holds 2.654 million shares.

Thus, Unicaja’s capital would be made up of the Banking Foundation of the same name (with 30.236%), the Murcian businessman Tomás Olivo (who, according to various sources in his entourage, would be close to 9%, although the regulator’s records recognise 5.178%) and, in third place, Indumenta Pueri, owned by the Mayoral family (with 8.5%). With this move, Norges Bank would overtake the Fundación Bancaria Caja de Ahorros de Asturias, the last remnant of the former Liberbank, which holds 6.6%.

