Banco Sabadell: Luton Airport (about 4% of AENA’s EBITDA) suffered a fire early on Thursday morning in the Terminal 2 car park, which forced it to suspend all flights until the situation is under control.

Assessment: Negative news, but with a very limited impact insofar as Luton’s weight in AENA is not significant, moreover, at a time of year when activity is lower. It would be normal for flights to resume in the morning, which would further limit the effect.