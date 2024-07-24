Repsol posts net income of €1.626 billion and announces new share buyback

Repsol posted net income of €1.626 billion in the first half of 2024, up 14.5%, a period marked by the presentation and implementation of the 2024-2027 Strategic Update, which prioritizes shareholder remuneration and continuing financial strength, and consolidates the company’s multi-energy commitment.

Repsol reported net income of €1.626 billion in the first half of 2024, an increase of 14.5% from the same period of 2023.

Adjusted income in the first six months of the year amounted to €2.126 billion (-21.8%), in an environment marked by low gas prices and narrower refining margins.

In the first half of the year the company made progress in implementing the 2024-2027 strategic update, which prioritizes increasing shareholder return and a profitable energy transition.

The Board of Directors has approved the repurchase and redemption of 20 million Repsol shares, in addition to the 40 million shares already redeemed this year. The company has increased cash remuneration to shareholders by approximately 30% in 2024, in compliance with its target of €1.095 billion.

Repsol has begun to produce 100% renewable fuels on an industrial scale at the first plant in the Iberian Peninsula and has increased its supply points for these products more than tenfold, from 30 to 350 service stations so far this year.

In the United States, Repsol has completed the purchase of renewable energy project developer ConnectGen and has finalized construction of its largest solar plant to date, Frye.

“We are fully focused on executing our 2027 strategy, which is founded on a cost-effective energy transition that meets the needs of our customers and generates increasing returns to our shareholders.” says Josu Jon Imaz, Repsol’s CEO.