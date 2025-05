Alphavalue/DIVACONS | The train manufacturer has called an Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting for 27 June in order to restructure its board of directors, after it was left with an insufficient number of members to reach the quorum necessary for its valid constitution and operation. This situation follows the death of its independent director Emilio Novela Bartín on 16 May in Madrid, the company informed the National Securities and Exchange Commission (CNMV) on Wednesday.