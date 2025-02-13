HBX Group tourism company begins trading with €2.843 billion market capitalization

Cinven and CPPIB remain as the main shareholders, each holding 28% of the capital. Meanwhile, Norges Bank Investment Management (Nbim), Invesco, Fidelity, Santander Asset Management (Santander AM, manager of SANTANDER (SAN)), and Bestinver are some of the main institutional investors that have purchased shares of HBX, a tourism company previously known as Hotelbeds, as part of its IPO. HBX, which is dedicated to selling hotel rooms and apartments to tour operators and travel agencies, will debut today at a price of €11.50 per share, in the middle range of the indicative band included in the operation’s prospectus, which values 100% of the company at €2.845 billion, placing 31.6% of the capital.



