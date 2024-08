Banc Sabadell | Acciona (ANA) has reportedly reached an agreement to acquire Darby’s network business in Peru, which would include 1,200 km of high-voltage lines and 30 substations in a 30-year concession project. The deal is reportedly worth €220 million.

Acciona currently manages 820 km of high-voltage lines and more than 20 substations in Peru.

Assessment: Positive news with limited impact due to the size of the transaction (~1.1% of EV).