Acciona Energía reviews whole portfolio of facilities and projects in Mexico as part of asset rotation process

Link Securities | Acciona Energía (ANE), the renewable energy subsidiary of Acciona (ANA), has put its entire portfolio of facilities and projects in Mexico under review as part of the group’s asset rotation process, according to the newspaper Expansión, citing financial sources.

Acciona Energía declined to comment on the matter. Mexico is Acciona Energía’s fourth largest market in terms of installed renewable energy capacity worldwide and the most important in Latin America. It has around 1,500 MW in operation in its portfolio (1,127 MW net as of December 2024, excluding minority interests). The newspaper points out that President Claudia Sheinbaum’s ‘Plan Mexico’ is disrupting the strategy of the major energy companies.