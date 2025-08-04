Top Stories

Acciona Energía reviews whole portfolio of facilities and projects in Mexico as part of asset rotation process

TOPICS:
Acciona windpower

Posted By: The Corner 4th August 2025

Link Securities | Acciona Energía (ANE), the renewable energy subsidiary of Acciona (ANA), has put its entire portfolio of facilities and projects in Mexico under review as part of the group’s asset rotation process, according to the newspaper Expansión, citing financial sources.

Acciona Energía declined to comment on the matter. Mexico is Acciona Energía’s fourth largest market in terms of installed renewable energy capacity worldwide and the most important in Latin America. It has around 1,500 MW in operation in its portfolio (1,127 MW net as of December 2024, excluding minority interests). The newspaper points out that President Claudia Sheinbaum’s ‘Plan Mexico’ is disrupting the strategy of the major energy companies.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.