Acciona sells portfolio of 1,016 homes in Madrid, Barcelona and Terrassa to management company Argis for €324 million

Alphavalue/ Divacons | Acciona’s real estate division has reached an agreement with Argis, a Spanish integrated capital management company, for the sale of a portfolio of 1,016 homes located in Madrid, Barcelona and Terrassa. The transaction is worth €324 million, according to a statement released by the company this week. Specifically, this operation, described as one of the ‘most significant of the year’ in the Spanish ‘built to sell’ (BTS) market, reinforces Acciona’s selective asset rotation strategy and its commitment to high-quality sustainable residential development in Spain.