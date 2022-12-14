Top Stories

ACS, Acciona consortium goes up against FCC in one of the biggest tenders currently in the UK; the remodelling of the Haweswater Aqueduct

Posted By: The Corner 14th December 2022

Link Securities | The alliance of ACS and Acciona is going up against FCC in one of the biggest tenders there are currently in the UK: the remodelling of the Haweswater Aqueduct, located in the north east of England, according to elEconomista.es. The Spanish firms form part of the terna selected by the UK water company United Utilities to bid for the contract for the design, construction, financing and maintainenance, worth approximately £1.750 billion (over 2 billion euros at current exchange rate). ACS is participating in the HARP Community Connectors consortium via its Dragados construction arm and its concessionary Iridium, and in alliance with Acciona. Meanwhile, FCC is part of the More Water consortium via its construction arm and its water division Aqualia. FCC has joined forces for this project with the Canadian company SNC-Lavalin, the Italian firm Webuild (formerly Salini Impregilo) and the Austrian group BeMo Tunnelling. The third consortium competing consists of Austrian construction firm Strabag and UK investment fund Equitix.

