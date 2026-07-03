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ACS regains full control of Australian mining company Thiess, world’s largest services provider in sector

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Posted By: The Corner 3rd July 2026

Reported by Consejeros Editorial Team

Cimic, a subsidiary of ACS, has completed the repurchase of the 50 per cent stake in the Australian mining company Thiess from the Elliott fund for A$1.191 billion (almost €720 million), payable on 1 September 2026, and has regained full control of the global mining services company.

The company has explained that this acquisition follows Cimic’s sale of Thiess to a joint venture in 2020. Thiess is a high-performing company with long-term contracts, strong cash flow generation and a clear strategy aligned with the changing needs of the natural resources sector, said Juan Santamaría, CEO of ACS and Hochtief and Executive Chairman of the Cimic Group. Analysts at Norbolsa agree that “the transaction reinforces the group’s strategy to grow in the mining services and critical minerals business, driven by the energy transition and digitalisation.”

Thiess will continue to operate as a global mining services company within the Cimic Group and there will be no changes to its commitments to clients, its people-centred approach or its safety priorities.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.