E-commerce in Spain exceeds €114.8 billion in 2025, up 20.6 per cent on previous year

Reported by Consejeros Editorial Team

E-commerce turnover in Spain rose by 22 per cent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2025 to reach €31.418 million, according to the latest e-commerce data from the CNMC.

The sectors with the highest revenue were travel agencies and tour operators, accounting for 7.1 per cent of total turnover, and clothing, accounting for 7 per cent.

Looking at the number of transactions, more than €575 million transactions were recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 20.2 per cent. Gambling and betting topped the ranking by transaction volume (9.1 per cent).

In terms of geographical breakdown, 42.2 per cent of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 was generated in Spain. The remaining 57.8 per cent consisted of purchases originating in Spain but made abroad.

The net foreign balance (the difference between purchases made from abroad into Spain and purchases made from Spain abroad) showed a deficit of €14.742 million. In terms of the number of transactions, 34.2 per cent of sales were destined for Spain and 65.8 per cent for abroad.

The turnover of transactions originating in Spain and directed abroad amounted to €18.164 million, 14.8 per cent more than in the fourth quarter of the previous year. 94.6 per cent of purchases from Spain to abroad were made from retailers located in the European Union.

The sectors with the highest turnover from Spain to overseas were clothing (9.9 per cent) and auxiliary services to financial intermediation (9.6 per cent).

Meanwhile, sales from overseas to Spain totalled €423 million, 21 per cent more than in the fourth quarter of the previous year. 65.1 per cent of purchases from abroad originated in the European Union.

Furthermore, sectors related to the tourism industry (which includes travel agencies, air transport, land transport, car hire and hotels) accounted for 58.6 per cent of purchases from abroad to Spain.

E-commerce revenue within Spain rose by 38.6 per cent year-on-year to €9.831 million. Public administration, taxation and social security led the way in terms of turnover within Spain (9.7 per cent).