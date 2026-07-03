OpenAI opens door to Trump’s interventionism with proposal to grant government 5% stake in company

Reported by Consejeros Editorial Team

OpenAI has begun preliminary talks to grant the US government a 5% stake in the company free of charge, according to a report in the Financial Times. The proposal would form part of a broader initiative spearheaded by the company’s CEO, Sam Altman, to ensure Washington holds a similar stake in leading US artificial intelligence firms such as Anthropic, Google and Meta, although it is unclear whether these companies would accept the government’s involvement.

The idea is not new, as Altman has been discussing this move since early 2025. Against the backdrop of mitigating national security risks and curbing regulatory scrutiny, the aim is for the state to participate directly in the economic benefits derived from the boom in artificial intelligence. It remains to be seen how the government would acquire these stakes.

In Singular Bank’s view, “the idea is consistent with the Trump administration’s increased interventionism in strategic sectors and with the possibility of channelling these stakes through a sovereign wealth fund”. Analysts at Divacons share this view and believe that “the move represents a direct dilution and foreshadows imminent federal regulation that will limit the company’s rapid growth. As a result, the proposed valuation of $852,000 M faces strong downward pressure, casting doubt on the sustainability of the AI sector’s stock market rally”.