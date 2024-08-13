Top Stories

Aena airports in Spain register 31.9 million passengers in July, up 7%

CdM | Aena’s airports in Spain registered more than 31.9 million passengers in July, which is an all-time record for the month. The figure is 7.2% higher than in July last year, according to data provided by the company.

Specifically, the seventh month of 2024 closed with 31,900,662 passengers in the airports of the Aena network in our country.

Of these, 31,828,032 were commercial passengers: 22,241,650 travelled on international flights, 8.9% more than in July 2023, while 9,586,382 travelled on domestic flights, 3.3% more than last year.

In addition, it handled 259,841 aircraft movements, 7.3% more than in 2023, and 106,659 tonnes of cargo were transported, 22.9% more than last year.

In terms of passengers, Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport recorded the highest number with 6,132,937, representing a growth of 10.6% compared to July last year.

It is followed by Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport, with 5,381,969 (9%); Palma de Mallorca, with 4,597,872 (5%); Malaga-Costa del Sol, with 2,659. 290 (9.3%); Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández, with 1,989,648 (16.1%); Ibiza, with 1,433,043 (-0.2%); Gran Canaria, with 1,208,141 (6%); Valencia, with 1,086,627 (4.9%) and Tenerife Sur (13.8%).

Total passenger records were broken in the month of July at seven airports: Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, Palma de Mallorca, Málaga-Costa del Sol, Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández, Valencia, Bilbao and Tenerife Norte-Ciudad de La Laguna.

