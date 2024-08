Link Securities | BBVA (BBVA) has acknowledged to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that if it successfully carries out the takeover bid for Banco Sabadell (SAB), but cannot complete the merger, it would find it difficult to meet its target cost savings of €850 million over three years, as reported yesterday by the digital portal Invertia.com.

In any case, it believes that in this scenario it could materialise “most of the synergies”.