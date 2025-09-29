Aena rules out sharing airport management with autonomous communities

Link Securities | In relation to the considerations publicly expressed by one of the company’s major shareholders (TCI Fund), as well as the myriad of news items published in the media in recent weeks, regarding the possible participation of the autonomous communities in the management of airports of general interest owned by Aena (AENA), the latter recalls and emphasises that it has closely, constantly and thoroughly monitored the possible decisions that could be taken in this area in order to analyse their possible effects on the company.

Aena has carried out intensive advocacy work and has consistently communicated to the relevant public administrations the strength and advantages of the current Spanish airport system; the importance of integrated management of the airport network, which is essential for the proper functioning of the Spanish economy; the rights of its shareholders (public and private), and, above all, the special and solid protection that the current legal and constitutional framework and Aena’s shareholding structure provide to the airport system and the Company, which must be respected in all cases.

The preservation of the current model of Aena and the Spanish airport system, which has enabled the efficient development of airport infrastructure in Spain, is particularly important at this time when the company is embarking on a period of heavy investment, as announced last week, which will culminate in the modernisation and expansion of airports, essential for Spain’s economic and social development in the coming decades.

To date, no political proposal, project or decision known to Aena, as a result of its monitoring, has reached the degree of specificity and maturity that would require immediate and decisive action by the company. The company will continue to monitor developments and, if necessary, will take the necessary decisions to defend the application of current legislation, the corporate interests of Aena and the rights of the company and all its shareholders (public and private).