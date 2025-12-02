Top Stories

Aena secures €915 million financing agreement for expansion and modernisation of eleven airports it manages in Brazil

2nd December 2025

Alphavalue / Divacons | The airport operator, Brazil’s Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social (BNDES) and Santander signed a financing agreement in Brazil for around €915 million for the expansion and modernisation of the eleven airports it was awarded in August 2022 and which it manages under the Bloco do Onze Aeroportos de Brasil company.

Specifically, Aena agreed to issue debentures (negotiable securities) for R$5.3 billion, of which the public Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social (BNDES) has subscribed R$4.24 billion and Banco Santander the remaining R$1.06 billion.

