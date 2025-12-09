Top Stories

Airbus makes 72 deliveries in November after production slowed down by manufacturing fault, very strong December now needed to meet annual target

TOPICS:
Airbus nuevo

Posted By: The Corner 9th December 2025

Alphavalue / Divacons | The aerospace and defence company has released its delivery figures for November. The company has confirmed 72 deliveries following an industrial failure that slowed down production. The figure is lower than in previous months, and the company will need a very strong December to meet its annual target. On the other hand, the quality issues detected by Airbus in a limited number of metal sheets in the fuselage of its A320 aircraft originate from the Spanish company Sofitec, one of its suppliers, although industry sources insisted to EFE that the fault ‘is a quality issue’ that does not pose a risk to aircraft safety and is already under control.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.