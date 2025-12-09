CAF, with Siemens and Alstom, wins contracts worth €266 million for maintenance of 372 Renfe trains over three years

Link Securities | Renfe has awarded Siemens, Alstom and CAF several contracts for the maintenance of commuter and medium-distance trains for three years, worth a total of €266 million, according to the newspaper Expansión. The total volume of the fleet included in these contracts amounts to 372 self-propelled electric vehicles and, if all the planned two-year extensions are implemented, the overall value of the contracts will reach €433 million (including VAT), according to the results of the public tender consulted by Europa Press.

The award has been structured into seven lots, according to the different train models and the regions in which they operate.