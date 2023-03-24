Top Stories

Alphabet launches “Bart” AI chatbot to compete with ChatGPT

Posted By: The Corner 24th March 2023


Banca March | The search engine Google has announced the launch of Bart, an artificial intelligence chatbot to compete with Open-AI’s popular ChatGPT. For the time being, the US multinational communications services company has opened access to the intelligent assistant to a limited number of users in the United States and the United Kingdom, in order to detect possible failures. Like ChatGPT, Bart is a chatbot that can be conversed with via typed text and works independently of Google’s search engine. The launch of Bart is a response to Open-AI shareholder Microsoft, which is using its technology to add artificial intelligence capabilities to products such as its Bing search engine

