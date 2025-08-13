Top Stories

Banco Santander teams up with OpenAI to accelerate Artificial Intelligence and Data strategy

Link Securities | Banco Santander (SAN) has redoubled its commitment to technology and has teamed up with OpenAI to accelerate its Artificial Intelligence and Data strategy, according to Expansión newspaper.

Santander has signed a collaboration agreement with the company that created ChatGPT with a view to becoming an ‘AI-native bank’ in which ‘every decision, process and interaction is driven by data and intelligent technology,’ explained Ricardo Martín Manjón, SAN’s Director of Data and AI, in a statement.

Santander seeks to redefine its working models and increase productivity in a context in which technology is becoming increasingly relevant in the financial sector. The alliance with OpenAI responds to the need for all banks to transform and optimise their working time. In just two months since Santander and OpenAI joined forces, nearly 15,000 bank employees in Europe and America are already using ChatGPT Enterprise in their day-to-day work, ‘one of the fastest deployments in the world,’ according to the director of Data. The bank’s ambition for the end of this year is for around 15% of its global workforce (30,000 employees) to implement the tool to optimise their time and increase productivity.

