Bankinter launches ‘MemorIA’ AI agent for consulting its Annual Report

CdM | Bankinter (BKT) has taken a step forward in the digitalisation of its financial communications by launching ‘MemorIA’, a generative artificial intelligence agent that allows users to consult and interact with the information contained in its 2025 Annual Report using natural language. With this initiative, the bank becomes the first company in the Ibex 35 to incorporate a tool of this kind into its annual report.

The new agent is available on the bank’s corporate website and enables shareholders, analysts, journalists and the general public to make direct enquiries about the bank’s key financial and corporate data, ranging from business figures to strategic milestones or information on its operations in different countries.

According to Bankinter, the tool facilitates access to relevant information in the annual report and reduces the time needed to locate key data within the document. The system answers questions using only the official content of the Annual Report, so it does not generate new information, but acts as a smart guide that allows users to navigate the document more quickly.

Among other queries, users can ask for financial data, workforce figures or summaries of the year’s key milestones, receiving immediate answers based on the information published by the bank.

A ‘conversational’ annual report

The launch of ‘MemorIA’ transforms the annual report into an interactive tool, adapted to new information consumption habits and the growing use of artificial intelligence-based technologies in the corporate sector.

The initiative also comes at a key moment for the bank, as it facilitates access to information in the weeks leading up to the Annual General Meeting, scheduled for 26 March, when investors and analysts typically examine corporate documentation in greater detail.

This development forms part of Bankinter’s strategy to advance the implementation of generative artificial intelligence in its internal processes and in its relations with various stakeholders, as the bank highlights.

To this end, the bank has a specific governance model called ‘AI First’, led directly by the CEO, Gloria Ortiz, whose aim is to accelerate the use of this technology to improve efficiency, optimise processes and enhance the value the bank offers to customers and society.