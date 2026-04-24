Top Stories

British Airways (IAG) has upper hand in pay negotiations

TOPICS:
IAG

Posted By: The Corner 24th April 2026

Alphavalue/Divacons | British Airways pilots are set to vote next week on a 79-page pay deal described as ‘kamikaze’, putting the airline on the brink of a strike.

Despite the tension, British Airways has the upper hand in the negotiations: its debt and pension liabilities are much lower than those of Deutsche Lufthansa (reduce, Target Price €7.4/share), giving it the financial leeway to concede on wages or weather the impact of the strikes.

Furthermore, the strength of the BALPA union is significantly diluted, as less than half of the pilots are eligible to vote, leaving control of the situation in the hands of management.

IAG: Reduce, Target Price €4.93/share.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.