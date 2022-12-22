Top Stories

Cellnex extends until 2026 Retevisión and Spanish subsidiaries collective bargaining agreement

Posted By: The Corner 22nd December 2022

Norbolsa | The company has closed an agreement with the trade union leadership to extend for a further two years until 2026 the collective bargaining agreement for Retevisión and the Spanish subsidiaries until 2026. This agreement sets a 6.7% ceiling on salary reviews. And it provides job stability limiting the possible loss of purchasing power to 2% in the coming years.

In effect, the agreement includes the recovery of this loss with a system in which up to 1% of the difference between the real and applied CPI will be recovered in the form of free days to be confirmed, on the part of the worker, according to union sources.

