Citigroup ups stake in Amadeus to 4.02%

TOPICS:
Amadeus

Posted By: The Corner 2nd September 2025

Alphavalue / Divacons | Citigroup increased its total stake in Amadeus IT Group’s share capital to 4.02%, according to a notification sent to the Spanish National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). CitiGroup’s current position breaks down into 1.593% in direct and indirect voting rights and 2.427% in financial instruments.

In other news, Bank of America downgraded its recommendation for Amadeus, believing that it will perform ‘worse than the market’ due to a downward trend in the risk/return equation. Amadeus shares fell 4% on the stock market yesterday.

