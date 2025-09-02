Supply and demand for Puig Brands stable within tedious range since May

Renta 4 | By the lows of last April, it had accumulated a 49% drop from its IPO highs. Since May, supply and demand have stabilised in a tedious range, with support at €15.7 and resistance at €17.45. Although this range could break downwards, we would be paying particular attention to the upper end, which is the transition zone of the main downtrend and a tactical turning point upwards. The lowest valuation of the 16 analysts covering the company is almost 10% higher, with the consensus 40% higher.